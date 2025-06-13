Golf fans from around the world gain appreciation for Pittsburgh area during U.S. Open

OAKMONT, Pa. — An event like the U.S. Open at Oakmont brings in fans from all over the world. Many of them are seeing Oakmont for the very first time.

Channel 11 spoke with a number of them. Whether from thousands of miles away, or just a few, all of them said they were impressed.

“It’s a great snapshot of Pittsburgh,” one man said. He was there with a group of friends from Springdale. They live just about four miles from the course.

“You drive by it all the time coming through Oakmont. It’s really nice to experience it as a foot soldier first-hand. I’m excited to be here and really experience it all,” friend Paul Palo said.

Others came from further away.

“The setting. I’m originally from California so there are a lot of beautiful courses out there. This is impressive,” Raman Kadevari said. He’s from Las Vegas and came with a business partner Rowdy Smith of St. Louis, MO.

“The 17th Hole is tough coming up into that green there. Watching them navigate that is pretty impressive," Smith said.

“It was close and it was probably a once in a lifetime experience,” Anthony Cornell said. He’s from Annapolis, MD and is attending his very first golf tournament. “We saw the Eagle on Hole One this morning first thing and just being able to see the players right here.”

Some favorite moments didn’t happen on the course.

“Back over the by the tent, I saw a couple people really helping each other out. Someone was dehydrated. Four people surrounded him and were filling him up with water. The community here in Pittsburgh is truly amazing,” Nate Zurisko from Springdale said.

Other locals agreed. They told Channel 11 that Pittsburgh is really showing off as it sits at the epicenter of the golf world.

“I love how Pittsburgh’s shown in a great light this tournament. The course is beautiful and the history and all that. The spotlight on Pittsburgh is the best part for me,” Melissa Ford from Oakmont said.

