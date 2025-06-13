Golfers bring golf to new audiences through online content creation

OAKMONT, Pa. — The game of golf is rapidly growing in popularity among the next generation. One of the reasons behind that surge is YouTube.

Golfers are using the social media platform to give fans access like never before.

YouTube helped 2024 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau redefine his image by taking fans behind the scenes and showing them his day-to-day life. He now has more than 2 million followers and, earlier this week, we learned he is sharing some content creation tips with none other than Phil Mickelson.

“It’s been great getting to help him a little bit. It’s so funny because he’s taught me a bunch in short game, so we kind of exchange ideas in that, in that role, he teaches me a couple things out of the bunker wedges. And I’ll be like, All right, you know, here’s something we do for our channel that makes it a little more interesting,” said DeChambeau.

Golfers and creators George and Wesley Bryan, known as The Bryan Bros, have more than half a million subscribers on YouTube. Ahead of the 125th U.S. Open, they took the course at Oakmont.

“We play golf, film it and put it on the internet,” said George Bryan.

It may sound simple. but the brothers and Grant Horvat are bringing the sport to an audience in a way it’s never been delivered before.

“We travel around the major championship courses, play for two rounds and see if we make the cut at the previous major that was there,” said George Bryan. “It’s a way to combine professional golf and YouTube golfing for people to see, like, how do we stack up these pros, but also highlight amazing venues like this?”

They want to take golf fans of all ages inside moments they have never experienced before.

“To feel and see a test that the pros are going to play it. You know, feel lost, feel confused, feel like you want to give up the game. It’s like that’s all the emotions you feel in a US Open,” said George Bryan.

Their goal in all of this stems from their dad introducing them to golf at a young age.

The impact they’re making on the youth is one that’s surprising even to themselves.

The brothers say their journey has been both difficult and as beautiful as advertised.

