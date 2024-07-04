Good call: MLB umpires visit UPMC Children’s Hospital, deliver gifts

PITTSBURGH — On Wednesday, Major League Baseball umpires working the Pirates-Cardinals series delivered 100 Build-A-Bear Workshop friends to patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The umps also gave out goody bags, activity books and more.

“Major League Baseball know(s) that many young patients cannot get to a baseball game over the Fourth of July holiday, so they decided to bring the fun to the kids,” said UMPS CARE Charities Executive Director Jennifer Skolochenko-Platt. “The umpires know that helping people is an easy call to make, and they are excited to bring a dose of joy to these kids.”

Including Wednesday’s visit, UMPS CARE Charities has delivered 21,765 Build-A-Bear stuffed toys to children in hospitals across the country and in Canada since 2006. The Children’s Hospital visit marks the 214th visit.

Founded in 2006, UMPS CARE provides financial, in-kind and emotional support for America’s youth and families in need.

