Good Samaritans help pull driver from car after rollover crash on Parkway West

Several good Samaritans jumped in to help a driver after a rollover crash on the Parkway West Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Green Tree exit.

The Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company said a car heading eastbound hit an abandoned vehicle on the shoulder, causing it to flip. That is when several people jumped in to help the driver out of the car

The driver was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

