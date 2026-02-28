Gov. Shapiro, AG Sunday working on protecting Pennsylvania residents from dangers stemming from AI

CARNEGIE, Pa. — The Shapiro administration is taking new steps to protect Pennsylvanians from any threats from AI.

Governor Shapiro and his administration sat down with students and teachers in Carnegie to hear about the major issues they see with AI.

Shapiro announced his team will be launching a new AI Literacy Toolkit to guide AI’s benefits and create an AI enforcement task force to hold AI chatbots accountable.

The state is also establishing a web page where Pennsylvania residents can file a formal complaint about unlicensed and dangerous AI practices.

“AI is here, we recognize it can be transformational in so many good ways, but we also understand it has a lot of risks and right now our children are bearing a lot of those risks.”

Governor Shapiro says he also plans to work closely with Attorney General Dave Sunday to build consumer protections from AI chatbots.

Attorney General Dave Sunday also shared information on Friday saying what has been done to protect people from dangers stemming from AI. He said, in recent months, his office has:

Charged several individuals with crimes related to AI-generated child sexual abuse material, following the enactment of a state statute in 2024, which makes such conduct a felony.

Lead a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General demanding answers from AI companies about how they are protecting children and the public from harmful products.

Leading a bipartisan demand letter and engagement with xAI regarding Grok’s use in production and dissemination of nonconsensual intimate images and videos.

Coordinated Safe2Say Something program’s fielding more than 32,000 tips/reports during the 2024-25 school year, including many reports of threats, crimes, and other concerning behaviors online.

Launched a teenTALK series on the mental health impact of social media on Pennsylvania students.

In other avenues, Attorney General Sunday has defended Pennsylvania’s rights to regulate the use of A.I. in the Commonwealth and joined with fellow Attorneys General in opposing efforts to institute a moratorium on these efforts.

“While we all have our lanes of duty, as specified by statute, those lanes often overlap and intertwine, and my office will continue to embrace an all-hands-on-deck approach to defeating harmful tech,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Protecting children and their families from fast-evolving technology is not the duty of any one elected official — rather, it is a mission we all share and zealously pursue every day.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group