Gov. Shapiro files lawsuit over Trump administration’s federal funding freeze

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that he has pursued legal action over the Trump administration’s freeze on federal grants and loans.

“To protect Pennsylvania’s interests and the funding appropriated to us by Congress, I’m left with no choice but to pursue legal action to defend our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said in a statement shared on X.

To protect Pennsylvania's interests and the funding appropriated to us by Congress, I’m left with no choice but to pursue legal action to defend our Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/fDOpuqVrWt — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) February 13, 2025

Shapiro said the funding is committed to serious needs, including reclaiming abandoned minelands to prevent sinkholes, plugging orphaned and abandoned wells, helping lower consumers’ utility bills and more.

Several federal judges blocked Trump’s federal freeze, but in the statement, Shapiro went on to say they still haven’t restored access to the funding and state agencies remain locked out of “critical dollars.”

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court rejected a Trump administration push to reinstate a sweeping pause on federal funding, a decision that comes after a judge found the administration had not fully obeyed an earlier order.

To read the full lawsuit filed by Shapiro, click here.

