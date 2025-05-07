Gov. Shapiro hosts reception with former governors to benefit residence restoration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro hosted former governors and first families at the Governor’s Residence on Monday.

The reception was held to support ongoing efforts to rebuild and restore the historic home damaged in an arson attack in April while the governor, his wife, his children and another family were all sleeping inside.

Investigators say Cody Balmer, 38, of Dauphin County, hopped a seven-foot-tall fence, broke a window and threw a Molotov cocktail inside the residence. He then broke a second window, entered the residence and threw another Molotov cocktail.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro were joined by all five living former governors and first ladies, as well as members of the Thornburg and Casey families.

“In the wake of the arson at the Governor’s Residence, we’ve been uplifted by the support of former Governors, First Ladies, and First Families,” a joint statement from Gov. Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro said. “We’re proud to take up the baton from those who came before us and carry it forward – and as we gathered last night, we pledged to support the Residence together for generations to come.”

Mark Campbell, former Chief of Staff to Governors Ridge and Schweiker, said he was proud to see all the governors stand together, committing to rebuilding and restoring the residence.

“All of us feel privileged to be members of the small group of people who have had the honor of serving Pennsylvania from the executive branch, and we wanted to be there to support the Shapiro family and staff after the heartbreaking attack on this historic home,” he said.

The reception benefited the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund.

Crews are working “around the clock” to restore the State Dining Room and State Reception Room, which were both significantly damaged in the fire. The Shapiros hope the damaged areas with reopen to the public this summer.

