11 Investigates: Possible motive released in firebombing of governor’s mansion

HARRISBURG — Search warrants released Wednesday reveal a possible motive for the arson at the governor’s mansion over the weekend.

The search warrants suggest that the suspect, 38-year-old Cody Balmer of Harrisburg, was upset about Palestine and targeted Governor Josh Shapiro over his faith.

Shapiro is Jewish and his family and friends had just celebrated Passover at the governor’s mansion hours before the fire was intentionally set.

They were awakened by State Police just after 2 a.m. and evacuated from the mansion.

No one was hurt in the fire, but it caused considerable damage to the ballroom.

Photos: Alleged arsonist attacks Pennsylvania governor’s mansion

The search warrants indicate that Balmer called 911 and admitted to setting the fire less than an hour after allegedly committing the crime.

Balmer allegedly told the dispatcher that Shapiro needs to know that he, “will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people...he needs to stop having my friends killed...our people have been put through too much by that monster.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arson attack probe at Pennsylvania governor’s mansion looking into suspect’s hatred of Josh Shapiro

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Shapiro was asked about Balmer’s alleged comments.

“I think that’s a question for prosecutors to determine what he meant by that,” said Shapiro.

Balmer was unemployed and living in Harrisburg with his mother.

He said he had most recently worked as a welder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man charged with arson at Pennsylvania governor’s home struggled with mental health, brother says

His mother told 11 Investigates Monday morning that her son was bipolar and schizophrenic and hadn’t taken his medication.

She said she tried to get him help the day before the fire.

When asked by the judge during his arraignment whether he suffered from mental illness, Balmer replied, “That’s the rumor.”

He then denied it.

Shapiro and his family had just celebrated Passover with a dinner in the same room that was set on fire around 2 a.m. Sunday.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Third-party to conduct security review of Gov. Shapiro’s official residence after arson attack

Shapiro said in his high-profile position, he realizes there are people who may want to hurt him, but he said it won’t deter him from his job and his faith.

“Nothing he could do would deter me from proudly and openly practicing my faith,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro said he’s been concentrating on being a good father, husband and governor since the fire.

He said he’s tried to provide information and talk to his four children so they understand what’s going on.

Shapiro said he’s been overwhelmed by the support from former Pennsylvania governors, lawmakers and others across the country.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> State, local leaders react to suspect arson at Pennsylvania governor’s residence

“What Lori and I have experienced is just an outpouring of positivity and warmth from so many people that has really filled us up,” said Shapiro.

And while there are still a lot of questions about how Balmer allegedly scaled a seven-foot-high fence and eluded security cameras to get inside the mansion, Pennsylvania State Police, who provide the governor’s security, have ordered an independent review to determine what went wrong and what needs to change.

Shapiro said he’s confident they will keep him safe and he hopes to return to the mansion as soon as repairs are completed.

“I have total faith in the members of my detail and total faith in the Pennsylvania State Police to both learn from this incident and to continue to keep me and my family safe,” said Shapiro.

No ethnic intimidation or hate charges have been filed against Balmer as of this writing.

A judge denied bail for Balmer and he remains in jail, charged with attempted murder and arson.

Shapiro said he did not have an inventory of what was lost in the fire, but he said some items of historical significance may have been destroyed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group