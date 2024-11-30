Gov. Shapiro issues disaster declaration for heavy snowfall in Erie

ERIE, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency on Saturday morning to support response efforts in Northwest Pennsylvania after several feet of lake-effect snow fell in the region.

According to Shapiro’s office, three feet of snow has already fallen in parts of Erie County — and more is expected through Monday night.

Our teams at @PEMAHQ, @PAStatePolice, and @PennDOTNews have been on the ground overnight to help their fellow Pennsylvanians as the impacts of heavy lake-effect snow hit Erie County.



At the county’s request, I’ve called in the @PANationalGuard who are now on the ground to help… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) November 30, 2024

This disaster declaration allows Pennsylvania to draw down funding to provide state agencies with resources needed to assist communities impacted by the significant snowfall.

More than a dozen Pennsylvania National Guard have been placed on state active duty to help and are working directly with Erie County to rescue stranded motorists and move vehicles. State police responded to nearly 200 incidents on Erie County roadways between 6 a.m. on Nov. 29 and 6 a.m. on Nov. 30, Shapiro’s office said. Parts of I-90 and I-86 remain closed on Saturday.

Officials say there will be a break in the snow on Sunday, but more will move in overnight. Everyone who is able to stay home is encouraged to do so. Anyone who does have to drive should expect difficult travel conditions. Here’s how you can prepare to travel in snowy conditions:

Assume it will take longer to arrive at your destination and plan extra travel time

Have multiple ways to get weather alerts

Pay attention for rapidly changing conditions

Leave extra space between you and other vehicles

Have food, water, warm clothing or blankets and any specialized items you may need such as medications or baby and pet supplies

