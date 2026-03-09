Gov. Shapiro orders flags to half-staff in honor of state trooper killed in line of duty

Flags will fly at half-staff statewide for the foreseeable future.

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday morning ordered flags to fly at half-staff on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to honor a Pennsylvania State Police trooper killed in the line of duty.

Trooper Timothy O’Connor Jr. was shot and killed by a man he pulled over on Sunday night in Chester County.

Flags will fly at half-staff until Trooper O’Connor’s internment, which has not yet been determined.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in the tribute.

