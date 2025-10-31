Gov. Shapiro signs disaster declaration, announces $5M in funding for Pennsylvania food banks

Pennsylvanians who rely on SNAP benefits are getting some help from the state.

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Friday announced $5 million in state funding to Feeding Pennsylvania, which will distribute funds through its network of food banks.

Shapiro also signed a declaration of disaster emergency to speed up funding and hasten the delivery of state resources.

The moves come a day before Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will stop being issued, resulting from the ongoing federal government shutdown.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Local nonprofits brace for SNAP benefits lapse during government shutdown

“Nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians rely on SNAP every month, and they shouldn’t have to wonder where their next meal will come from because of the dysfunction in Washington,” Shapiro said. “There is no substitute for the federal government’s decision not to release SNAP benefits, but my administration is stepping up to use every tool we have — state resources, private sector support and the compassion of our communities — to make sure our food banks are fully stocked and our families are fed."

Shapiro has also launched a private sector fundraising effort to help food banks meet demands. The effort has reportedly raised $1 million to date.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group