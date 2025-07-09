Gov. Shapiro signs law repealing ban on Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro signed legislation today fully repealing Pennsylvania’s ban on Sunday hunting.

The bipartisan House Bill 1431 allows the Pennsylvania Game Commission to expand Sunday hunting opportunities while strengthening wildlife conservation efforts and bolstering rural economies, Sapiro’s office says.

“This new law is about real freedom: the freedom to hunt, the freedom for families to pass down traditions to the next generation and the freedom for the Pennsylvania Game Commission — the experts who know our hunters and our wildlife best — to set hunting seasons that work for today’s Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said, speaking at the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club in Dauphin County. “By repealing this outdated ban on Sunday hunting, Pennsylvanians can spend more time outdoors, with more chances to share traditions and a stronger future for conservation. I’m proud we came together to bring Pennsylvania’s hunting laws into the 21st century and honor the traditions that make our Commonwealth special.”

“The Pennsylvania Game Commission could not be more excited to celebrate this long-awaited moment,” said Executive Director Steve Smith. “This landmark law effectively will contribute to keeping hunters engaged and performing the valuable public service they provide in helping manage our wildlife populations and ensuring the future of wildlife conservation. Today is a win for wildlife. Today will forever be remembered.”

Smith said the Game Commission plans to implement new Sunday hunting opportunities this fall.

According to a release, the Game Commission is reviewing possible Sunday additions to the 2025-26 hunting seasons, and it’s working to determine how soon those opportunities could occur.

Rep. Mandy Steele, D-Allegheny, said the legislation will positively impact hunters.

“This new law totally repeals the prohibition on Sunday hunting, which marks a truly historic win for the current and future generation of Pennsylvania hunters,” Steele said. “Hunters have been working on this issue for decades, to allow them more time in the woods, and it’s been an honor to lead on this issue in the House. Families are busier than ever, work and social schedules are demanding as ever, and this new law provides more opportunity for hunters to participate in one of America’s oldest traditions and be on the front line of conservation here in the Keystone State.”

Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Chris Hoffman said the legislation will help farmers, too.

“Pennsylvania Farm Bureau was a proud supporter of House Bill 1431, a key piece of legislation developed in collaboration between wildlife groups and the agricultural community to improve wildlife management and address deer overpopulation,” Hoffman said. “These measures will help farmers better control deer populations, protect their crops and support the long-term sustainability of agriculture in our state. We thank the General Assembly for getting this important bill across the finish line and we look forward to using the tools they gave us to mitigate crop damage and help protect the profitability of our farms.”

Hunters have long sought this legislative change, said Kaleigh Leager of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, which works to protect and advance hunting, angling, recreational shooting and trapping.

“The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation has been working to repeal this antiquated legislative prohibition on Sunday hunting for over a decade in the Commonwealth,” Leager said. “The passage of House Bill 1431 finally removes the discriminatory legislative barrier (a ‘blue law’) that has plagued hunters since before the founding of our nation. The enactment of this legislation will finally grant the Pennsylvania Game Commission (the subject matter experts) the ability to fully regulate hunting seasons and include Sundays – a tremendous win for sportsmen and women! I want to thank Rep. Mandy Steele and Sen. Dan Laughlin for their continued dedication and sponsorship, the PA Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and our fellow sporting/conservation organizations for their collective efforts and involvement.”

Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners President Stanley Knick Jr. said the legislation will keep hunters involved amid busy schedules at home.

“It’s been a long time coming, but this change is going to give hunters more opportunity to get out, especially if they work and don’t have the time otherwise,” Knick said. “It’s something a lot of hunters will appreciate. I don’t think there will be a problem with conflicts between hunters and other people either. We’ve already had a few Sundays and we haven’t seen any problems there.”

