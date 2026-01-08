Gov. Josh Shapiro launches reelection campaign during rally in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — At a rally held Thursday afternoon at the Carpenters Union Local 432, Gov. Josh Shapiro launched his reelection campaign.

“I am here to announce that I am running for reelection as governor of this great commonwealth,” Shapiro said to the union hall. “Most Pennsylvanians want the same few things. They want good schools for their kids and grandkids, safe communities, economic opportunities where they can get ahead.”

He outlined what he said were successes over the last three years since he took office. Those include more commitments to public education, free school breakfasts, apprenticeships, and cutting taxes for Pennsylvanians.

He said in his first three years, violent crime and gun violence have both dropped thanks to adding 2,000 police and funding for after-school and intervention programs.

“As a result of this work, violent crime is down 12% and gun violence is down 42% in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.

If re-elected, Shapiro said he wants to work to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, help people achieve the dream of owning a home, produce more energy while still protecting the environment, protect a woman’s right to choose, and keep Pennsylvania from being a right-to-work state.

“The choice in this race couldn’t be clearer,” Shapiro said.

On the Republican side of the governor’s race, state Treasurer Stacy Garrity is the current frontrunner. She’s endorsed by the Pennsylvania GOP.

“Josh Shapiro is more concerned with a promotion to Pennsylvania Avenue than serving hardworking Pennsylvanians,” Garrity said in a statement. ”Under Josh Shapiro’s failed leadership, we rank 38th economically, 39th in education, and 41st overall in the nation. We are in the bottom tier of states for economic performance, but above average for family and business tax burdens. This is unacceptable. In the military, I learned the importance of putting service before self. Pennsylvanians are the hardest working, most compassionate, strongest people in the nation, and together we will return Pennsylvania to our rightful place as a national and global leader.”

Shapiro said Republicans are using the playbook of division and fear.

“Three years ago we chose to keep darkness and division and extremism out of the governor’s office, and you know, this year they’re running that same playbook again, and I’m optimistic that we’re going to reject it again,” Shapiro said.

