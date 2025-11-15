Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter stopping in Pittsburgh during 2026 arena tour

PITTSBURGH — A Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will perform in Pittsburgh during his recently announced arena tour.

Alex Warren recently wrapped up his sold-out global Cheaper Than Therapy Tour and is now gearing up for the Little Orphan Alex Live tour.

The tour kicks off in April and reaches PPG Paints Arena on June 23.

Artist presale tickets go on sale Nov. 19 at 10 a.m., with all tickets on sale Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

Warren contributes $1 from every ticket sold to Camp Kesem, which provides free camps and programs for kids with parents fighting cancer.

Click here to get tickets or learn more about the tour.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group