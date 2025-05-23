Grant Building downtown hits market as CBRE seeks buyer for Pittsburgh skyscraper

PITTSBURGH — The Grant Building is up for sale.

The Pittsburgh office of CBRE sent out an email blast offering the classic downtown tower to the right buyer, a property that ranks among downtown’s largest, totaling nearly 460,000 square feet on 37 floors and comes with a classic heritage, designed by acclaimed architect Henry Hornbostel in an Art Deco style and built in 1928.

The Grant Building comes up for sale after an affiliate of McKnight Realty Partners was forced into receivership over the property last year, amid the decision by its largest tenant, Huntington Bank, to leave the building where it had long operated its regional headquarters to instead move to the Strip District.

CBRE has been overseeing the building through its receivership since early last year after Delaware-based Wilmington Bank filed a foreclosure action against McKnight over a debt balance claim of $37.8 million based on a $38 million mortgage started in 2017.

