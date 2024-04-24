Great Allegheny Passage ranks 4th in USA Today’s list of 10 best recreational trails

PITTSBURGH — The Great Allegheny Passage earned near-top honors in USA Today’s list of the 10 best recreational trails in the country.

The path, which spans 150 miles from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Maryland, ranked fourth in the USA Today 10Best contest.

USA Today said those who hike or bike the almost-flat trail are rewarded with gorgeous mountains views as they cross 16 bridges.

The Great Allegheny Passage was also the first trail to earn a spot in the National Rail-Trail Hall of Fame, USA Today said.

