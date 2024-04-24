Local

Great Allegheny Passage ranks 4th in USA Today’s list of 10 best recreational trails

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Great Allegheny Passage earned near-top honors in USA Today’s list of the 10 best recreational trails in the country.

The path, which spans 150 miles from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Maryland, ranked fourth in the USA Today 10Best contest.

USA Today said those who hike or bike the almost-flat trail are rewarded with gorgeous mountains views as they cross 16 bridges.

The Great Allegheny Passage was also the first trail to earn a spot in the National Rail-Trail Hall of Fame, USA Today said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • First statue depicting woman of color unveiled by City of Pittsburgh
  • Remains found in North Union Township identified as missing 17-year-old girl
  • Penn Hills man charged with allegedly shooting at neighbor picking up ladder
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh protest over war in Gaza one of a dozen across country
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read