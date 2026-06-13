Pig rescued from Rostraver Township home needs emergency C-section, group says

A local animal rescue group is asking for the public’s help in paying for a pig’s cesarean section.

Last week, dozens of pigs were removed from a Rostraver Township home, along with cats and dogs.

The group Pigsburgh Squealers Rescue took in the pigs and had to build 900 feet of fence to contain them.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Animal rescue takes on around 80 pigs from Rostraver Township home, asking for some extra help

One of the pigs, named Geez Louise, is pregnant with at least eight babies, Pigsburgh Squealers Rescue said in a social media post Saturday.

“Today, she went into labor but no babies came,” the post reads. “Our vet, who is quite sick herself, was very concerned. After calling 6 clinics with 2 hours, none had a doctor that would do a pig c-section except one. Geez is now at the vet for a possible surgery. The on-call vet is worried that her birth canal is too narrow.”

The group said they are “so frustrated” that Geez Louise is suffering and blamed the pigs’ previous owner for housing them all “irresponsibly” in a mixed-sex space.

Neighbors say the Rostraver property owner, Wendi Kraemer, ran an animal rescue. Signs were posted on the property deeming it “unsafe” for human occupancy days before the rescue June 4.

Neighbors claim the property was overrun with rats, and the smell was a major issue.

Kraemer is charged with misdemeanor public nuisance and is due in court in July.

As for Geez Louise, a veterinarian quoted $2,000 for an emergency C-section, Pigsburgh Squealers Rescue said. They asked the public to consider donating to cover Geez Louise’s care and keep the other pigs healthy and safe.

Click here if you’d like to donate to Pigsburgh Squelers Rescue.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group