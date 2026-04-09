Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank auctioning music memorabilia, tickets to raise money

PITTSBURGH — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is raising money through an online auction that is perfect for music lovers.

The organization said the Bands and Bids auction launched on Wednesday. It runs through 10 p.m. on April 16.

What is the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank auctioning off?

Some of the items highlighted by the food bank that bidders have a chance to win are:

Close-up tickets to see Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind and Fire on June 30 at PPG Paints Arena

A signed original tour poster from Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 1980-81 tour

A bottle of red wine signed by Billy Joel

A framed, signed poster of Robert Plant’s solo album “Now and Zen”

Local options are also up for grabs, including deejaying and dining with Pittsburgh’s beloved Rick Sebak and a $300 gift card for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Items from The Band, Joe Jackson, Bob Dylan and Paul Simon are also available.

Click here to view a full list of all the other options up for grabs.

How can I participate in the Bands and Bids auction?

If you choose to participate in the online auction, you can buy tickets online and use them after creating a bidder profile.

Anyone who wants a chance to look at the items in person before placing a bid can buy tickets to an event that will be held at the Penn Hebron Garden Club in Penn Hills on April 16. That event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will have all of the items on display.

Food, donated by Black Cat Pizza and beer, donated by Independent Brewing Company, will be provided at that event. The Polkamaniacs and the Jig-Offs will play live music.

Click here to buy a ticket to that in-person event.

How will this help the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank?

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank set a goal of raising $5,000 on the Bands and Bids website. As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, $4,100 had been raised.

The Food Bank is also accepting flat donations.

Click here for more details on the Bands and Bids auction.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to email the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank at events@pittsburghfoodbank.org or call 412-460-3663 and dial extension 476.

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