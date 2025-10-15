Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank hosting job resource fair

DUQUESNE, Pa. — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is holding an event to help people find jobs.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is hosting a Job and Resource Fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1 N. Linden Street in Duquesne.

The fair aims to connect attendees with a diverse group of companies.

In addition to job opportunities, the fair will offer information on resources available for healthcare, utility and financial assistance.

Before leaving, attendees are welcome to visit The Market, the on-site pantry at the Food Bank, to pick up food for themselves and their families.

The event will provide free on-site parking, and attendees needing transportation assistance can contact the Food Bank at 412.745.6581 or email hr@pittsburghfoodbank.org.

