Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s Duquesne location offers online ordering, food lockers

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Duquesne now has a new, innovative way to distribute food to people in need.

Online orders are being filled and placed in lockers that are located outside, right beside the onsite pantry called The Market.

“It’s convenient. It’s easy. It’s like picking up groceries from the grocery store,” said Abigail Eagan, food access innovations manager.

There are 40 temperature-controlled lockers.

People struggling with food insecurity can sign up on the food bank’s website with a cell phone number and email address — no questions asked.

They can order ahead, choosing fruits, produce, frozen meat and even household products.

They can then pick up their order with a QR code

Pick-up times are noon to 11:30 p.m.

This is a pilot program to help working families who need after-hour pickups.

For the food bank, the need has increased dramatically.

“The rising cost of groceries, the rising cost of living with rent being so high, with food being so high, the cost of gas being higher,” said Eagan. “Sometimes one medical emergency and a family can really stretch a budget to the limit, so we are seeing more and more working families come through our doors as well.”

