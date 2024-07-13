Greene County man accused of pointing gun at woman’s head, threatening to kill her during argument

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Greene County man is facing charges over accusations he pointed a gun at a woman’s head during an argument.

In a report, Pennsylvania State Police in Waynesburg say troopers were sent to Jefferson Road in Morgan Township for a reported aggravated assault on July 8.

An investigation determined that a man and woman got into an argument over a piece of furniture next to the man’s garage. PSP says the man, identified as Alex Uveges, 51, brandished a handgun and pointed it at the woman’s heading, reportedly saying he was going to “kill her.”

Troopers took the gun during their investigation.

Uveges is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats. He was released from the Greene County PRison on an unsecured bond but is scheduled to appear in court at the end of July.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group