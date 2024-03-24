Greensburg holds annual Easter egg hunt on chilly Saturday morning

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Westmoreland County families gathered for an early Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

Kids younger than 12 years old were invited to the egg hunt at Lynch Field Park on New Alexandria Road.

They were also able to enjoy face painting, glitter, tattoos and a fire truck.

“It’s very important for the community to get down here every year. We bring the fire trucks down, we try to get the kids on the fire truck, give them a little bit of fire safety knowledge - things like that,” Greensburg Fire Chief Tom Bell said.

There were about 4,000 eggs for kids to find this year.

Greensburg holds the event every year on the Saturday before Easter.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group