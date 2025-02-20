Greensburg man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, smearing his own blood inside

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg Police are looking for a man who they say broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home late Saturday night, texted her a threatening message and left a note on a mirror written in his own blood.

That man has been identified as Casey Laverick, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

Police tell Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek they believe Laverick broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home late Saturday night through a window and cut his hand.

“There was multiple blood stains inside, on the walls and on the floors,” said Greensburg Police Detective Garret McNamara.

McNamara said Laverick also wrote a note on a mirror in his own blood saying — “hope ur happy.” [sic]

According to police, a neighbor who also lives in the other apartment at the duplex heard Laverick downstairs and told him his ex wasn’t home and he needed to leave.

Not long after, they heard a noise in the apartment downstairs, and the door slam. They went down and saw blood on the door and a broken screen from a window and called the woman who lived there. Police said they told her they believed Laverick broke in, and they called police.

“It’s a great neighbor to have,” McNamara said. “I’d prefer one of those types of neighbors, just to reach out and make sure that my house is safe and looking out for me.”

Police said Laverick stole a photo of the woman and her new boyfriend to identify him. Police say he sent the woman a picture of that photo and told her police wouldn’t find him, and if he sees the new boyfriend, he would turn him into a “vegetable.”

Police have checked Laverick’s home in Greensburg, but haven’t found him. They said he may also have gone to Texas.

They are taking the threats seriously.

“I would definitely believe that it shows he has the capability of going one step above the regular of jealous of a now new boyfriend,” McNamara said.

If you have any information on where Laverick might be, you’re asked to call police.

