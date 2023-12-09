Greensburg man charged in North Huntingdon man’s overdose death, Westmoreland County DA says

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa, — A Greensburg man is facing charges over accusations he delivered a deadly dose of drugs to a North Huntingdon man in July.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney says it worked with the North Huntingdon Township Police to bring a drug delivery resulting in death charge against Justin Todaro. Todaro also faces other drug offenses.

Todaro is accused of delivering drugs in July to a man who lived on Larimer Avenue in North Huntingdon Township. That man overdosed and died. The district attorney says lab results from the residue of three of the bags detected fentanyl and xylazine.

The district attorney said when police responded to the reported overdose, they found five stamp bags in the kitchen of the home and a small cut section of a straw.

The victim’s girlfriend told police he had been in touch with Todaro, his former drug dealer, before his overdose. Through surveillance video, police say they found Todaro’s vehicle near the victim’s home the day he overdosed. A search warrant executed on the victim’s phone also revealed texts between the victim and Todaro setting up the purchase of drugs, the Westmoreland County district attorney says.

Todaro was charged Thursday and remains in the Westmoreland County Prison on a $250,000 bond.

