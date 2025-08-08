Greensburg man had sex with minor, exchanged explicit material over social media, court records say

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Greensburg man is facing multiple charges after police say he had sex with a minor after exchanging sexual material with her over social media.

Samuel Daquinn Oglesby, 30, is charged with trafficking in individuals, distributing explicit material to a minor, corruption of minors and related charges.

In an affidavit of probable cause, detectives say they received a ChildLine report in November, stating that a juvenile was having sexual relations with older men, sometimes for money.

The juvenile reportedly admitted to sending explicit photos to numerous people over the social media platform Snapchat.

Detectives say a number of different people had sent explicit content to the juvenile’s phone. One video allegedly depicted Oglesby performing a lewd act.

The juvenile told detectives that she had sex with Oglesby, and that he’d given her marijuana and $20 in exchange. Oglesby was reportedly aware that the juvenile was under 18 years old at the time.

Detectives obtained Oglesby’s cellphone through a search warrant and reportedly found the same lewd video that was found on the juvenile’s phone.

Detectives later found the phone had been remotely reset. Oglesby admitted to another person in an online message that he reset the device, court records state.

As of Friday, Oglesby had not been arrested.

