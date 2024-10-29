Local

Greensburg man pleads guilty to trying to hire person to kill his sister

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Peter Cute

NEW STANTON, Pa. — A Greensburg man pleaded guilty Monday to trying to hire someone to murder his sister.

Peter Cute was arrested in April after he tried to hire an undercover detective to commit the murder.

According to police, Cute wanted to kill his sister because of a proposed change to his family’s estate.

In court documents, police say Cute was talking to a man and said his sister wanted to take him off of all property and money that belonged to his family’s estate.

Cute allegedly asked that man, who police identified as an informant, if they knew of anyone who would be “willing to kill his sister and eliminate this problem.”

Cute’s sentencing hearing has not be scheduled at this time.

