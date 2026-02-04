Greensburg native, Team USA bobsledder raising money to bring mom to Olympics

A local Olympian is asking for the public’s help in bringing her mom to the upcoming winter games.

Jasmine Jones, a native of Greensburg, was a star sprinter at Hempfield High School and Eastern Michigan University.

She’s now set to compete in bobsled at the upcoming Milan-Cortina Olympics, but she says something isn’t quite right.

“Recently, I was officially named to the Olympic team. It’s one of the proudest moments of my life, and the only thing missing is having my mom there to witness it in person,” Jones wrote for a recent GoFundMe campaign.

Jones said she wants to share the experience with her mother, who “sacrificed so much to help me get here emotionally, financially and unconditionally.”

“Travel, lodging and Olympic-related expenses add up quickly, and bringing her along is more than I can manage on my own right now. That’s why I’m asking for help,” Jones wrote.

Jones thanks anyone who donates or shares her campaign. If you’re interested in donating, click here.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being part of this journey. I wouldn’t be here without support, and that includes yours.”

Jones herself is a mother and a member of the Air Force, according to her Olympic profile.

Channel 11 is your exclusive home for the Winter Olympics. You can watch the games on our air beginning Friday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group