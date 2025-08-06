Greensburg police searching for man missing for over a week

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg Police are asking for your help finding a man they say has been missing for the past week.

Ruben Carranza was last seen on July 29. He’s about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds. He has brown eyes with dark black hair. He has gauges in both of his ears and a tattoo of a knife on his left forearm and tattoos across his knuckles.

He was last seen in Greensburg driving a white Toyota Avalon with PA license HSG-7080.

Police said the last time his phone pinged was from a tower near Devil Dog Drive in the Mount Pleasant area. They said he could be anywhere in the area, likely between Westmoreland County and Pittsburgh.

Officers have been searching around the Mammoth Park and surrounding area with no signs of Carranza. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources also assisted in a search on Tuesday evening at Lynn Run State Park and Beam Rocks, both areas Carranza was known to frequent.

Family members told police that Carranza suffers from mental health issues and are fearing he may harm himself.

“At this point, we’re looking for anybody who may know where he’s at, anybody who may be friends with him on Facebook or any of the other social media apps who he’s been chatting with or anything. Even if you want to remain anonymous, you can still submit a tip to the Greensburg Police Department,” said Det. Sgt. Justin Scalzo.

Police are asking residents in the Mount Pleasant, Ligonier and Lauren Highlands area to “please stay vigilant.”

Anyone who may see Carranza or his car is asked to call police at 724‑834‑3800.

