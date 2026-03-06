Grist House holds fundraiser to support bartender impacted by apartment fire in Millvale

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dozens of people are picking up the pieces after a fire tore through an apartment building in Millvale.

Grist House in Penn Township held a fundraiser Thursday night for one of its bartenders who lost everything in that fire.

The bar was packed with guests and workers there to support Stephen Yonushonis.

He said the support from the community and his job was overwhelming.

“Everybody is coming out in full force. It’s like a really, really humbling thing to be a part of,” Yonushonis said.

The proceeds raised will go directly to Stephen.

He says Grist House is also working to find ways to help the other tenants impacted.

