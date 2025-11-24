Grist House, Turner Dairy reunite to release new brownie batter milk stout; first collab since 2021

Grist House Craft Brewery and Turner Dairy are reuniting to release Udderly Baked, a brownie batter milk stout.

This marks the first collaboration between the two local favorites since 2021, bringing together Grist House’s innovative craft beer expertise and Turner Dairy’s renowned milk flavors.

“We love partnering with Turner’s, and bringing this beer back has been something fans have asked about for years,” said Kyle Mientkiewicz, co-owner of Grist House Craft Brewery.

Steve Turner, VP of Sales & Marketing at Turner Dairy, expressed similar enthusiasm, stating, “It’s always a blast to team up with Grist House on Limited Edition Flavors.”

Udderly Baked is inspired by Turner’s iconic Brownie Batter Milk and promises a taste reminiscent of brownie batter straight from the bowl.

The beer combines velvety sweetness, layers of chocolate and a smooth, dessert-forward finish.

The release coincides with the opening of Grist House’s new production facility and taproom in Oakdale, known as Grist House Command, and Turner Dairy’s 95th anniversary.

The beer will be released on Wednesday at all four Grist House taproom locations. It will be available on draft and in 16-ounce cans to-go.

