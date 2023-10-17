Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opening location in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is opening a location in New Castle next week.

According to a news release, the store along Wilmington Road is set to open on Oct. 26.

Grocery Outlet is an extreme-value store based in California, offering the same brands as traditional grocery stores but at lower prices.

This will be the first location in Western Pennsylvania.

From Oct. 16 through Nov. 23, New Castle customers can enter to win $1,000 in groceries. Click here to enter.

