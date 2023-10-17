Local

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opening location in New Castle

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opening location in New Castle

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is opening a location in New Castle next week.

According to a news release, the store along Wilmington Road is set to open on Oct. 26.

Grocery Outlet is an extreme-value store based in California, offering the same brands as traditional grocery stores but at lower prices.

This will be the first location in Western Pennsylvania.

From Oct. 16 through Nov. 23, New Castle customers can enter to win $1,000 in groceries. Click here to enter.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mother of Karns City football player battling brain injury dies, family says
  • Thousands of Columbia Gas customers in Beaver County expected to be without gas for days
  • 500 Rite Aid locations slated to close after company files for bankruptcy
  • VIDEO: WATCH: Cell phone video captures aftermath of shooting on Pittsburghâ€™s South Side; 1 man hurt
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read