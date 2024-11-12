Grove City names business school for Howard Winklevoss after Bitcoin gift

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Grove City College held a naming ceremony on Nov. 7 for its business school — now the Winklevoss School of Business.

In September, the college announced it had received a $4 million donation from alumnus Howard Winklevoss, a donation made through Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency donation to Grove City.

Winklevoss said at the naming ceremony that Grove City gave him a shot after he was turned down by Penn State University. The grades on his transcript were high enough for Penn State, but Grove City looked past the grades, as Winklevoss had spend much of his time and energy during high school into restoring a 1932 Model A Ford hot rod, according to a release from the college about the naming ceremony.

