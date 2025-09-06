Growing group gathers to protest through prayer outside Pittsburgh’s ICE office

PITTSBURGH — A protest is growing every week outside of the ICE office on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

The group gathers to pray every Friday morning.

Organizers say they’re praying for those who are detained and praying that agents and officers will show compassion.

This weekly prayer gathering started as a small group that keeps getting bigger.

“It was impending on our heart that we had to do something,” Sister Barbara Finch of the Sisters of St. Joseph said. “We tend to be complicit if we don’t say anything or do anything, and felt that praying was less threatening to most people.”

Since the weekly prayer started, members of several different faiths have joined.

