Guests, staff evacuated after small fire breaks out at Pittsburgh Zoo’s Aquarium building

PITTSBURGH — A small electrical fire broke out at the Pittsburgh Zoo’s Aquarium building on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the zoo said the fire was quickly placed under control.

All guests and staff were safely evacuated, and the animals are being closely monitored.

The fire was confined to the ductwork, and the building has been deemed structurally sound, according to the zoo spokesperson.

Fans are in the building to clear the smoke out. The building will be closed for the rest of the day.

