Gun found inside woman’s purse at Pittsburgh International Airport

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A gun was found at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday.

TSA officers found the teal handgun, which was not loaded, in a Ligonier woman’s purse.

A release from TSA says the woman said she was moving and forgot she put the gun in her purse.

“Forgetting where you placed your gun is no excuse,” Donald Weston, TSA’s Acting Federal Security Director for the airport, said. “Responsible owners of a firearm always know where their gun is. If you must travel with your firearm, the proper way to do it is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter. The airline will ensure it is transported in the belly of the aircraft.”

This is the 34th gun found at the airport in 2024.

TSA reminds travelers that bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint will result in a federal civil penalty. This applies to travelers with and without concealed carry permits.

