Gun found in pre-K student’s lunchbox at Pittsburgh Morrow

PITTSBURGH — A gun was brought to Pittsburgh Morrow in a pre-K student’s lunchbox Wednesday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh, a Pittsburgh Morrow staff member found the gun inside the lunchbox.

The lunchbox and its contents were secured and turned over to school police.

A letter about the incident was shared with families of the school, Pugh said.

