Gun theft suspect accused of jumping into Mon River to escape police after chase in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A gun theft suspect was arrested after police say he led officers on a chase and crashed into a pole near Pittsburgh’s Station Square.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police tried to pull a vehicle over at the intersection of Wood Street and Forbes Avenue at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers said they suspected that the driver was the person responsible for stealing guns from a vehicle in a parking garage in Downtown Pittsburgh earlier in the day. The vehicle took off before a traffic stop could happen.

Pittsburgh Police terminated the pursuit, but members of the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said the fleeing vehicle drove past one of their units right after that happened.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said the wanted driver hit other vehicles before a lieutenant activated their lights and sirens and pursued.

The chase continued over the Fort Pitt Bridge, but ended when police say the driver eventually crashed into a pole by Station Square. He then ran away from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect ran past train tracks and down a hill toward the Monongahela River. He reportedly threw a box of ammunition and both an empty and a loaded magazine while running away.

Pittsburgh Police said the man jumped into the river but later pulled himself out of the water. He was then taken into custody without incident by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant.

The man is facing multiple charges, but has not been identified at this time. Channel 11 will share that information once it is available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group