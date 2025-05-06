Gunfire breaks out at Pittsburgh park with kids nearby

PITTSBURGH — Gunfire broke out at a Pittsburgh park while it was packed with kids.

Pittsburgh police confirm to Channel 11 that a shot was fired at Brookline Memorial Park on Monday evening.

No one was hurt, but we’ve confirmed kids were playing on the ball field, basketball court and dek hockey court at the time of the incident.

Channel 11 sources tell us a fight broke out between a group of teens on the basketball court. A man got involved, chased one of the teens into the woods and fired a shot in the air.

Parents and kids were still in the park after the altercation, talking with officers and each other. Many seemed emotional and shaken up.

Police tell us the investigation is ongoing. Sources tell us officers have identified the man accused of firing the gun.

