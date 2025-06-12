‘Happy Gilmore’ actor Christopher McDonald attends U.S. Open at Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — Golf fans of all ages continue to descend on Oakmont to experience the thrill of the U.S. Open.

Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in “Happy Gilmore,” was one such fan enjoying the tournament.

McDonald was to promote “Happy Gilmore 2″ and to visit as a fan.

While he was in town, McDonald said he also had the chance to meet with Governor Josh Shapiro.

He said he enjoys the U.S. Open at Oakmont.

“Well, it’s beloved for one thing. It’s been around, like we said, for 125 years. It’s a classic course and a stunning course. It’s well managed, beautiful stuff, merchandise is here, great eating is here. I mean, you look around you and everything is pristine. A lot of the courses are this way too but I think there’s really something special about this,” McDonald said.

McDonald went on to say he thinks Scottie Scheffler will come away victorious this weekend.

