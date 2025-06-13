Harmar Township police investigating hit-and-run that seriously injured woman

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that seriously injured a woman.

Harmar Township police tell us the incident happened Thursday at 10:13 p.m.

A woman was crossing westward from Alpha Drive to Freeport Road to get to a bus shelter when she was hit in the right lane.

The driver of the dark-colored, four-door sedan did not stop and headed onto the Turnpike.

Police say the woman is in critical condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group