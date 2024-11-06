Harris acknowledges loss in concession speech

WASHINGTON — Democrat Kamala Harris urged unity in a concession speech at Howard University following her defeat to Republican Donald Trump. The election results prompted foreign leaders and President Joe Biden to congratulate Trump and left Democrats downtrodden after the former president scored victories in swing states.

Trump’s victory was felt down ballot, with the GOP reclaiming control of the Senate by flipping seats in Montana, West Virginia and Ohio. House Republicans hold the upper hand to retain control though the lower chamber’s Democratic leaders insist the potential for their majority is still in play.

Harris told supporters gathered at Howard University that she had lost her race against Trump, conceding to the Republican president who is now empowered by a sweeping mandate.

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for,” Harris said. “But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

Harris had planned to address an audience like this at Howard on election night and had hoped she would have a more upbeat message to deliver. Instead, when Harris took the stage at her alma mater, she looked out at a sea of America flags and notably forlorn faces. She was flanked by 30 American flags.

