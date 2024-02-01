Hazmat called to tanker truck rollover in Washington County

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tanker truck rolled over in Washington County Thursday morning.
The crash happened in the 2900 block of S Bridge Road in Buffalo Township at 8:50 a.m., emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11.
Dispatch also said a hazmat team was called to the scene.
Dispatch said there’s no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group