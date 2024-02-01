Local

Hazmat called to tanker truck rollover in Washington County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI Washington County map A generic map of Washington County in Pennsylvania. (Cox Media Group/Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tanker truck rolled over in Washington County Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 2900 block of S Bridge Road in Buffalo Township at 8:50 a.m., emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11.

Dispatch also said a hazmat team was called to the scene.

Dispatch said there’s no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Indiana County mother accused of smothering her infant son, staging a cover-up
  • Year-long construction project on McKnight Road getting underway soon
  • Police looking for man accused of shooting in Brentwood
  • VIDEO: 11 Investigates: More trouble with bus camera citation program
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read