HAZMAT situation inside Pittsburgh home shuts down part of busy road

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a HAZMAT situation inside a Pittsburgh home.

Channel 11 learned the incident is inside a home on the 3800 block of Perrysville Avenue, in the city’s Perry North area.

Pittsburgh police say the incident began as a welfare check for someone struggling with mental health issues.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man in his 40s unresponsive inside. He was later pronounced dead by medics.

Police say HAZMAT responded because “there appeared to be a mixture of noxious chemicals” in the apartment.

Residents of other nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution while HAZMAT tests the chemicals found.

The roadway is closed in the area while the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story that Channel 11 will update as we learn more.

