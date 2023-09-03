‘He definitely left a mark’ : Local fans reflect on Jimmy Buffett’s legacy

Jimmy Buffett brought his show to the Pittsburgh area for nearly five decades and local fans are heartbroken about his passing.

Photos: Jimmy Buffett through the years

Buffett’s last trip to the area was in 2022. He brought the ‘Life On the Flip Side Redux Tour’ to the Star Lake Pavilion in Burgettstown. It was a venue he’d been performing at regularly since it opened in 1990.

“It was always a relaxed atmosphere, You could just go to his concerts, and sit back and relax, have drinks, fill up a pool with water and put sand in it and you’re in Margaritaville,” said fan Bryan Thornburg.

The Pavilion at Star Lake also issued a statement to Channel 11 about Buffett’s passing.

“Our crew has wonderful memories of hosting Jimmy Buffett and his fans over the years. When Jimmy came to town the entire venue turned into an island paradise and together we all escaped to Margaritaville. Our thoughts are with Jimmy’s family, friends and fans today.”

His laid-back songs captured the feel of lazy days in paradise. His signature sound blended Gulf, Western and Caribbean music. And it was supported by diehard fans, known as Parrotheads.

“The audience is just so much fun for me to look at. I mean, they’re as entertaining to me as I hope I am to them,” Buffett once said.

“I think he definitely left a mark. He will be missed by a lot of people,” said fan Will Hoden.

A statement on Buffett’s official website says he passed away peacefully Friday, “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs...”

Buffett was 76 years old.

RELATED COVERAGE >> Jimmy Buffett, ‘Margaritaville’ singer, dies at 76

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group