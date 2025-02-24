‘He was a mighty warrior’: Local professor remembers officer killed in UPMC hospital shootout

The investigation continues into the man who targeted a UPMC hospital in Central Pennsylvania, taking workers hostage inside the ICU before getting into a shootout with police and killing an officer.

Channel 11 is also learning more about Andrew Duarte, the West York Borough Police Department officer killed in the shootout, who has ties to the Pittsburgh area.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., reporter Nicole Ford talks with a PennWest California professor about the lasting impact Duarte had on him.

