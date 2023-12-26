‘He would light up the room’: Pine-Richland community remembers 14-year-old killed in crash

Two teenagers were killed in a tragic crash early Saturday morning.

Taylor Orlowski, 18, of Baden, and Jonathan Tourney, 14, of Gibsonia, died in a single-vehicle crash near Babcock Avenue in McCandless. Police say the driver was speeding when he lost control and hit a tree.

The Pine-Richland community held a vigil Tuesday in honor of Jonathan.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., hear from Jonathan’s teammates, coach and a close family friend, who thank the community for their support.

