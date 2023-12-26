Local

‘He would light up the room’: Pine-Richland community remembers 14-year-old killed in crash

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Johnathan Tourney

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Two teenagers were killed in a tragic crash early Saturday morning.

Taylor Orlowski, 18, of Baden, and Jonathan Tourney, 14, of Gibsonia, died in a single-vehicle crash near Babcock Avenue in McCandless. Police say the driver was speeding when he lost control and hit a tree.

The Pine-Richland community held a vigil Tuesday in honor of Jonathan.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., hear from Jonathan’s teammates, coach and a close family friend, who thank the community for their support.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Steelers get major Kenny Pickett news
  • Person driving BMW flees traffic stop in O’Hara Township, police say
  • Man wanted for 2008 fatal shooting in Clairton
  • VIDEO:Teen, man injured after shooting in East Hills
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read