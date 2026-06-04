Hearings continue for Woodland Hills superintendent over discrimination, harassment allegations

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Woodland Hills school board held its second public hearing for the superintendent, who could potentially lose his job.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woodland Hills School District superintendent put on ‘trial’ during public hearing

Joe Maluchnik, who was hired in January 2025, is accused of gender-based discrimination and harassment.

On Wednesday, a sixth-grade teacher said Maluchnik once grabbed her hands while she was talking, making her feel uncomfortable.

Community members say they want answers.

“After the last hearing and the behavior of the community, this is not a witch hunt,” Cathy Welsh said. “These are women with 100 years in education who work with the most at-risk students.”

“It’s still a lot of ‘he say she say,’ ‘this is how I felt,’ ‘I’m not comfortable with the changes he’s making.’ The charges still aren’t substantiated in my opinion,” Tamisha Cauley said.

The board voted to change Malunchnik’s leave from paid to unpaid back in March.

His attorney has denied the allegations and argues that Maluchnik is being targeted in what is essentially a smear campaign.

The district’s next hearing is set for Wednesday. One more witness will be called before Maluchnik’s defense presents its case.

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