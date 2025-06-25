Heat wave causes headaches for Big Butler Fair vendors, workers before it starts Friday

BUTLER, Pa. — Final preparations are underway as the Big Butler Fair kicks off on Friday. The largest agricultural fair in Western Pennsylvania is back for its 169th year and is expected to welcome more than 100,000 people.

But vendors tell Channel 11 they hope that the recent heat wave doesn’t deter people from coming out. Temperatures in the 90s have been a challenge for them this week, from setting up in the sweltering heat to trying to anticipate the crowds while making the experience enjoyable for customers.

“We blow the fans, believe it or not, in a way that it hits the customer when they come to the booth to order a drink,” said Chris Erler of Erler Concessions.

Big Butler Fair organizers said their safety procedures and protocols are the same as they’ve been in years past, since they always anticipate this being one of the hottest weeks of the year.

EMS and first responders will be at the fairgrounds all day, every day, with many driving around on golf carts in case anyone needs assistance. Organizers said there’s also plenty of shade, including pavilions and tents around the fairgrounds.

“We want people to come out, have a good time, be safe, stay hydrated, and enjoy the shade,” said Clint Cehily, Vice President of the Big Butler Fair.

Attendees are allowed to bring bottled water and coolers inside the fairgrounds, but you are not allowed to have alcohol inside those coolers. Fair officials say they reserve the right to search them.

