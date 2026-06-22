Heavy rain disrupts operations at Kennywood Park & Sandcastle Waterpark

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Monday’s heavy rain disrupted operations at Kennywood Park and Sandcastle Waterpark.

Click here to track the rain with LIVE RADAR.

Kennywood Park officials said the park will close at 5:30 p.m. and will reopen on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The park’s Rainy Day Guarantee has been activated for anyone who is already inside.

Sandcastle Waterpark was closed for the day.

Anyone with a ticket to the waterpark dated June 22 can now use it on any other day.

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