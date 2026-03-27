Heavy rain leads to flooding, road closures in Washington County

Heavy rain moved through the area overnight, leading to flooding and road closures across Washington County.

In South Strabane, Locust Avenue is closed from Hudak Hill to the I-79 interchange due to a landslide that is compromising the roadway. The South Strabane Fire Department says to seek alternate routes.

Canton Township posted on Facebook, saying that multiple roads in the township are closed due to flooding.

The township fire department said the following roads are impacted:

Georgetown Road underpass

Lawrence and on Valley Brook Road (Peters Township)

Hahn Road at Maple Lane

“Please do not drive through flooded roadways! Turn around and find a safer route!,” the township said.

Several schools in the area have also made changes throughout the day due to flooding and power outages. Click here to see a list of closings and delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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